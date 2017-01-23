Go players battle it out in annual tournament

Board game players battled it out in an annual Go tournament on Saturday.

Go is a strategy board game for two players, which involves using black and white pieces to gain their opponent's territory.

The three-round tournament sponsored by and held at Hitachi headquarters in Lower Cookham Road saw 40 players from across the country compete.

Iain Attwell, tournament organiser, originally set up the club at Furze Platt School more than 35 years ago.

He said: "The tournament has been running for about 20 years, every player that manages to win all of their three games will get a prize.

"We're really grateful to Hitachi for letting us use the building for free as it means we get to keep the entry costs low and give out better prizes.

"I think the reason they support the club is because it is the most popular board game in Japan and China.

"You have to think all the time, it takes tremendous skills."

The Maidenhead Go Club meets to play the game every Friday at Iain's house.

Call 01628 676792 if you are interested in joining.