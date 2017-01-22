Alexander Devine Scrummy Mummy curry night heading to Maidenhead

There will be the chance to bag a balti, scoff a samosa and binge on bhajis at a popular charity curry night.

The annual Scrummy Mummy event, organised by the Alexander Devine Children’s Hospice, is set to come to Maidenhead for the first time after stints in Windsor, Dedworth and Datchet.

The fundraising meal is due to be held at Chutney Jacks, in Bridge Street, on Thursday, February 9, at 7pm.

Fi Lawes, a community fundraiser with the hospice, said: “Scrummy Mummy was the first ever fundraising event for Alexander Devine and we’ve had it almost every year since, but this is the first time we’ve done it in Maidenhead.

“It’s a ladies’ only curry benefit with dessert and wine.

“It’s grown every year and we’re hoping to get even more people involved.”

She added: “We wanted somewhere new but which was still appropriate for regular supporters, but somewhere that could be opened up to even more people.”

Last year’s event raised more than £2,000 for the hospice, which is due to open the doors of its purpose-built site in Woodlands Park later this year.

Chutney Jacks owner Ash Ali said: “It’s always good to be able to support a charity, any charity, and I’m more than happy to be able to support the hospice.”