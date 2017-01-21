'Dip a day' open water swimmer raises thousands for homeless charity

A brave challenge by a swimmer to tackle the icy waters of the Jubilee River has raised enough cash to bring hundreds of homeless people in from the cold.

Ella Foote, began her ‘dip a day’ challenge on Thursday, December 1, which involved dunking herself in the river – which is about three degrees this time of year – once a day for the whole of December.

The aim of the challenge was to raise enough to reserve one place per person at Crisis for the whole of the month.

It costs £22.32 to reserve a place at the homeless charity which includes a shower, clean clothes and three hot meals, plus further advice and support.

For 31 dips and 31 places would cost £691.92.

But the 33-year-old Outdoor Swimming Society volunteer’s final total was £3,670.48, enough to provide a place for plenty more homeless people.