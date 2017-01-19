St Mark's Hospital Primary Care Centre in Maidenhead receives 'requires improvement' rating

The storage of emergency medicines at St Mark’s Hospital Primary Care Centre must be reviewed to ensure they can be available quickly, a regulator has said.

A rating of ‘requires improvement’ was given to the centre in St Mark’s Road, in the latest report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC), which was published on Thursday, January 12, following a visit in October last year.

It said the centre must implement recording systems for medical supplies and equipment used for its extended hours service.

In addition, all services run by East Berkshire Primary Care Out Of Hours Services Limited, a social enterprise that manages the extended hours service at St Mark’s Hospital, must have their governance framework and processes improved.

The report said this would ensure all patient safety alerts and all alerts from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency – which regulates medical devices and medicines – would be dealt with.

In the ‘well-led’ and ‘safe’ categories, the centre was rated ‘requires improvement’ by the CQC.

For the ‘effective’, ‘caring’, and ‘responsive’ categories, it was rated good.