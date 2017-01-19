Drink and drug driving arrests up in Royal Borough over festive season

The number of drink and drug-driving arrests in December increased in 2016 in Windsor and Maidenhead, compared to 2015.

The figures which have been released by Thames Valley Police reveal that arrests in the borough jumped by 37 per cent, with 33 people arrested compared to 24 in the same period last year.

However, the number of arrests in the Thames Valley area in December decreased in 2016, compared to the previous year.

Between December 1, 2016, and January 1, 2017, 315 arrests were made – compared to 325 the previous year.

In Slough 31 people were arrested, down one from last year.

There was an increase in the number of arrests for drug driving across Thames Valley Police and Hampshire Constabulary which saw 80 arrested across both force areas – a 63 per cent rise from last year, when 49 were arrested.

Road policing chief inspector Henry Parsons said: “It’s disappointing that we continue to find so many people drink-driving and drug-driving. The effects of it are so dangerous and it’s not worth the risk - there is no excuse for it.

“These figures show that we remain committed to targeting those who cause death on our roads and make the roads less safe than they should be.”