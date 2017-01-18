Farmers Boy pub set to close this weekend

Last orders will be called at the Farmers Boy in Maidenhead for the final time on Sunday.

The pub, in Harrow Lane, had been the subject of an unsuccessful attempt to turn it into an asset of community value (ACV). After a challenge by owners Greene King, the application was removed in December 2016.

The date was confirmed by the pub's holding manager, Clive Grace.

He said: "It's sad to see one of the last pubs in the north of the town close, this was a place where all the locals knew each other and a place for everyone to meet.

"We are having a farewell party on Friday for everyone to share their memories of the pub."

The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is calling for permanent measures to be introduced to keep pub doors open.

Since legislation was introduced in May 2015 which removed Permitted Development Rights from pubs nominated as ACVs, community groups have scrambled to register their locals.

Without registration pubs can be demolished or converted without public consultation.

Mark Newcombe from the Slough, Windsor and Maidenhead branch of CAMRA said: "We need something to change, the current system is leading to the destruction of our much-loved pubs and once they are gone they are gone forever."

Their will also be a final meat raffle at the pub on Sunday.