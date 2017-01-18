In pictures: Homeless shelter officially opened in Maidenhead

A homeless shelter to help vulnerable people was officially opened by the mayor, councillors and the Brett Foundation's Sue Brett yesterday.

The John West House, in Howarth Road, is named after a homeless man who died last year and will be available to homeless and vulnerable people in need of help who live in the Royal Borough.

It is a joint project, with the Brett Foundation running the shelter and the council leasing the unit to the group at a very low rate.

“It is just unbelievable,” Sue said.

“Seven years I have been nagging and moaning at people.”

The mayor, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, the leader of the council, Cllr Simon Dudley, and Cllrs David Coppinger and Samantha Rayner attended the opening.

Councillors were also shown around a new halfway house in Braywick Park.

There are no people living there yet, but Sue hoped four people would be moved into the house in a matter of days.

More to follow.