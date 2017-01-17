New information released about family caravan theft on Christmas Eve

Fresh information has been released about the theft of a 4x4 and a caravan which left a family homeless over Christmas.

The caravan and car were stolen from Darling Lane Stables, in Darlings Lane in Pinkneys Green, at about 1.25am on Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24).

Since an initial appeal last month, police have learned the 4x4 was seen towing the caravan through a bus lane next to Morrisons in Basingstoke Road in Reading at 1.47am on the same evening — just 22 minutes after it was stolen.

The caravan is described as a Hobby Excellent 695 VIP caravan (serial number WHB19N57L0FF31104; no registration) and the 4x4 was a Toyota Hilux (registration LL62 VGG).

Investigating officer PC William Holbrook, of Maidenhead Local CID, said: "We know the vehicles were in that bus lane, but we have no onward direction of travel from there, so it’s possible the vehicles may still be in the area.

"This theft left the family homeless over Christmas, as the caravan was the victims' home. Their on-site office was also ransacked.

"It is also possible that the vehicle and caravan may have been transported out of the country via a ferry, due to large gas bottles having been removed from the caravan prior to the theft. Such items would not be permitted on a ferry or tunnel crossing.

"I am appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two stolen vehicles, or who knows the identity of the offenders, to come forward and contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101."

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.