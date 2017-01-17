Inquest opened into death of woman found near Boulters Lock

A woman whose body was retrieved from the water on Saturday has been identified as Maidenhead resident Cheryl Manning.

The inquest into the death of the 53-year-old, of Lassell Gardens, was opened today.

Emergency services were called to Boulters Lock at about 10.15am on Saturday, following reports that a body had been found in the River Thames.

Ms Manning was pronounced dead at the scene and her next of kin were informed.

The inquest has been adjourned to be resumed at a later date.