Prince Edward officially opens new Maidenhead Synagogue extension

Prince Edward was in Maidenhead this morning to officially open a significant extension to Maidenhead Synagogue.

The Queen's youngest son paid a visit to the synagogue, in Ray Park Road, to open new facilities which have been built to accommodate the growth in membership and activities within the Jewish community in Maidenhead and the surrounding area.

The synagogue has, according to Rabbi Dr Jonathan Romain, grown from a prayer hall into a community centre and now attracts visitors who may not attend services but wish to participate in social and cultural life.

He said it is now the largest non-metropolitan synagogue in the country.

The new facilities also host local charities and community groups, including a post-natal depression support group and Cruse Bereavement Care, and lunches for the homeless.

The Earl of Wessex was joined by the Mayor of Windsor and Maidenhead, Cllr Sayonara Luxton, and representatives from other local faith groups for the opening.

More to follow.