Stories of the week: January 7-13

Rolf Harris jury told of previous convictions as new indecent assault trial begins

Disgraced former children's entertainer Rolf Harris allegedly assaulted a 12-year-old girl, a blind woman and several teenage schoolgirls, a court in London heardon Wednesday.

Southwark Crown Court heard how Harris, who lived in Bray, is accused of seven counts of indecent assault, and one alternate charge of sexual assault spanning a period of 30 years beginning in 1971.

Family pays tribute to cyclist who died after Winkfield Road crash

A cyclist and 'staunch family man' who died following a collision with a van in Winkfield Road last week has been named by police.

Fred Dowling, 52, died in hospital on Thursday after his bike collided with a silver Volkswagen Transporter near Legoland at about 6.35am.

River Thames drowning victim died after fleeing drunken argument, inquest hears

Security guards watched on helplessly as a 28-year-old man drowned in the River Thames following a drunken argument at an Old Windsor hotel, an inquest has heard.

Liverpool-born Daniel Hutton died in the river on Wednesday, September 7, last year.

Witness appeal after robber pulls boy from car and assaults him in Maidenhead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a boy was pulled from the passenger seat of a car by a robber in Maidenhead.

The 16-year-old was in a vehicle near the corner of Ray Mill Road West and Florence Avenue at about 5.25pm on Monday when the attack happened.

Robber threatens 18-year-old with hunting knife in Windsor

An arrest has been made in connection with the knifepoint robbery of an 18-year-old man in Windsor on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Burton Way between 9.45pm and 10pm, when the victim, who was with two friends, was threatened by a man with a knife, who then stole a quantity of cash.

'Devastated' elderly man has 'sleepless nights' following lottery scam

The daughter-in-law of an elderly man who lost £1,500 in a scam has spoken about the 'devastating' impact on him more than a month later.

Narinder Bhogal's father-in-law, Satnam Bhogal, was duped by two men carrying out a well-rehearsed scam involving a fictitious lottery win.

Maliks restaurant founder offers £10,000 reward for information about Cookham arson

A £10,000 reward for information leading to a conviction has been offered by the founder of popular restaurant Maliks following an arson attack last month.

Thames Valley Police is continuing to appeal for information about the fire at the award-winning restaurant in Cookham High Street, which it is treating as ‘arson with intent to endanger life’.

New emergency homeless centre to open in Maidenhead next week

A new ‘emergency accommodation’ centre for rough sleepers will open on Tuesday, the Royal Borough has announced, after investing £200,000 in a homeless relief project.

John West House, named after a homeless man who died last year, will be based in a unit in Howarth Road and provide support and a place to sleep from October to March every year.

Maidenhead set for big changes in 2017 as developments take shape

This year is set to be a big one for the regeneration of Maidenhead as some of its key development projects are completed or take significant steps forward.

Grace Witherden reports.

Pictures: See artist’s impressions of how Slough’s new ice arena will look

New images have been released to show how an overhauled and extended Slough Ice Arena will look once the revamp is complete.

The council has said ‘key survey work’ is ongoing before work begins to provide a new rink, changing rooms, seating, cafe, climbing facilities, gym and landscaping at the site in Montem Lane.