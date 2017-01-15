Campaigners confident of raising cash to buy Craufurd Arms freehold

The campaign continues to turn a pub into an asset of community value (ACV).

The Craufurd Arms Society Ltd was set up last year by residents and regulars to take the Craufurd Arms pub, in Gringer Hill into community ownership.

The group has so far received pledges of support totalling nearly £90,000 and Mark Newcombe, group chairman, was confident it would raise the £102,000 needed for a grant from the Big Society Capital.

The organisation makes social investment available to charities and social enterprises, and would take the total to the £200,000 needed to purchase the freehold.

Mark said: “We could still be outbid by a developer with lots of cash.”

Support includes an undisclosed sum from Sir Robert Craufurd, whose family coat of arms is the pub’s logo.

The group’s share offer goes live at the end of this month.

Visit www.cacgmaidenhead.com