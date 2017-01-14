Girlguiding leaders receive long service awards

Long service awards have been given to two Maidenhead-based Girlguiding leaders.

Rebecca Fox, who is a leader of 8th Maidenhead Brownies, received a 20-year service award and Sue North, leader of 8th Maidenhead Guides, received a 40-year service award.

Rebecca, who is a research scientist, began leading her own unit at the age of 18 after being a member of both the brownies and guides.

She found that the group helped her confidence and she learnt new skills.

The 37-year-old from Larchfield said: “I received the award at my division meeting.

“It’s nice to be recognised for all that we do, but that’s not why we do it.

“It’s nice to be able to help as well.”

She also helps the girls progress and many go on to join guides or become young leaders.

The 8th Maidenhead Brownies meet at All Saints Church.

Sue North received her 40-year service award at the District Christmas Variety Show last month.

She thinks that guides is a great way for young women to experience new opportunities and learn new skills.

She said: “It’s the fun and adventure it gives you and opportunities to do things.

“From abseiling to paragliding in Sweden, you give them encouragement to do it.”

Sue has also tried out lots of new experiences as a leader.

She said: “It opens up lots of avenues for you as an adult as well.”

The 60-year-old from Furze Platt has also previously received an award for 20 years of service.

8th Maidenhead Guides meet at Altwood Scout Hut.