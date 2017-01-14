Entries now open for Maidenhead pancake race

Entries are now open for businesses to enter the 10th annual pancake race.

The race, which will take place in King Street on Tuesday, February 28, will raise money for Maidenhead based charity Family Friends.

Fancy dress for the race has been set as ‘traditional pancake racing attire’ which includes a headscarf and an apron or other fancy dress and there will be a prize for the best fancy dress.

Teams are to be made up of two and it costs £20 to enter, but businesses are encouraged to enter as many teams as they like to battle it out for the Winners' Shield.

Entry forms can be downloaded from www.enjoymaidenhead.co.uk