Schools warn parents about frostbite and pneumonia during cold snap

James Harrison

Symptoms of frostbite and hypothermia have been included on advice for the cold snap sent to parents.

The email, which has the subject heading, ‘Advice from the Borough with the cold weather forecast’, has been sent to families at several schools in the Royal Borough this week and last.

Among its tips are to watch out for ‘pale, grey or blistered skin on the fingers, ears, nose, and toes’ which could indicate frostbite, while ‘shivering, slurred speech, and unusual clumsiness’ could be hypothermia.

The message also advises parents that flu could lead to complications such as bronchitis and pneumonia.

Extra layers of warm clothing, soup and appropriate footwear are also suggested to combat the cold weather.

  • StevosGloriosus

    15:03, 12 January 2017

    Pleased with the excellent advice from the council's public health team via the school around this from which parents can take onboard as much or as little as they choose.

