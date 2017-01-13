Royal British Legion criticised for 'eye sore' empty club

An ‘eye sore’ former Royal British Legion (RBL) club is giving the charity a bad name, it has been claimed.

The site, in Sawyers Crescent, Woodlands Park, has been left to ‘decay’ since being closed by the organisation in 2006, according to former White Waltham parish councillor Joe Mullens.

In May 2014, Mr Mullens and fellow councillor Heather Scott contacted the Advertiser about the state of the building, but still nothing has been done and he says he feels he has been ‘fobbed off’ by the RBL in the meantime.

In particular, he is worried about overgrown vegetation which is now at about head height and could pose a health hazard.

“The RBL has complained about donations being down, but they’re sitting on a gold mine here and with the Royal Borough looking to build houses they could develop it,” he said.

“They could build a children’s centre or a doctor’s or homes.

“To allow it to decay like this is giving the Legion a bad name.”

The Royal British Legion has been contacted for comment.