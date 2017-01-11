Witness appeal after robber pulls passenger from car and assaults him in Maidenhead

Police are appealing for witnesses after a victim was pulled from the passenger seat of a car by a robber in Maidenhead.
The male victim was in a vehicle near the corner of Ray Mill Road West and Florence Avenue at about 5.25pm on Monday when the attack happened.
The suspect, an Asian man in his mid-20s who had been the passenger in a silver Peugeot driven by a woman, demanded money before assaulting and chasing him.
Police are yet to release any more details about the incident.
Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 with information.
