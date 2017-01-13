Volunteer drive launched by family charity

A family charity has started the New Year with a fresh appeal for volunteers to help it carry on providing services in Maidenhead.

Re:Charge R&R runs weekly drop-in sessions for parents and children in need at several locations around the town, but has been left with a difficult beginning to 2017 with the departure of several helpers.

Now, to make sure it can keep running at full-capacity, it is looking for fresh recruits to

join the ranks, regardless of how much or how little time they are able to give.

Family and child support manager Hannah Bronnimann-Lucas said: “For the families it’s a friendly and a safe environment, for the parents as well as for the children, and an on-going source of support.

“There’s no limit on how long they can use us for because it’s about being able to build long-term, sustainable relationships with them to help with whatever a family might be going through.”

Run by the Bridge Trust Thames Valley, Re:Charge R&R was launched to replace the old re:charge cafe, in King Street, which closed in April 2013 after 10 years.

Last year it received £3,000 from the Louis Baylis Trust, which owns the Advertiser, as well as a donation for its Christmas party from the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.

Contact Georgie Grafham on 07805 799 250 or at georgie.recharge@gmail.com to find out about getting involved.

Visit www.rechargerandr.org.uk for details.