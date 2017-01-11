Strong objections to Church Road apartment plans

Plans to demolish two houses in Church Road and replace them with 16 two-bedroom apartments have been met with strong objections from neighbours.

The plans, submitted to the Royal Borough by Mr T Iqbal, would see Zaman House and Awan House, between Bray Road and Fishery Road, demolished. There would be 32 parking spaces and a new access road would be created from Bray Road.

The Fishery Residents Association has objected to the proposals and a petition against the application has been created which already has 81 signatures.

One neighbour said: “It is inappropriate to develop multi-occupancy block of flats in a residential estate, characterised by detached single houses, next to a conservation area.”

Another neighbour said they were ‘horrified’ when they found out and must protest ‘in the strongest manner’.

Other concerns include increased traffic in Bray Road, noise and drainage services.

Maidenhead Civic Society has also objected to the plans.

The application has been called in for panel discussion by Cllr Derek Wilson (Con, Oldfield) and a decision is expected to be made by Tuesday, February 28.

The application can be viewed on the council’s website using the reference 16/03553.