Bar Sport Maidenhead set to relaunch as 'members' cocktail bar'

A countdown to the re-opening of Bar Sport Maidenhead has been launched on a new-look website.

It says the King Street bar will open in 46 days from today (February 25), as a 'members' cocktail bar', with DJs and a limo service.

A message above the countdown said it will be 'Berkshire's only London club experience' and be open until the early hours.

The sports bar has been closed to the public since July.

Visit bar-sport-maidenhead.com for more.