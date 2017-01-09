Thieves steal iPads in daylight raid on High Street shop

Two hooded young men stole two iPads from the EE shop in Maidenhead High Street at lunchtime today.

Staff were serving other customers at the front of the shop as the thieves ripped the items from the security devices near the door at about 1pm

Customer service adviser Karam Paragpuri said: "They were shouting at everyone to 'stay back' as they grabbed the items.

"They eventually ran off and were chased by a member of the public outside who called the police.

"The police arrived about ten minutes later."

Contact police on 101 with any information.