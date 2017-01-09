Firefighters hold charity car wash in memory of former colleague Nicky Jell

Firefighters raised more than £1,000 in memory of former colleague Nicholas Jell with a charity car wash at Maidenhead Fire Station on Saturday.

Nicholas, known as Nicky, died in August at the age of 58 following a battle with skin cancer.

He spent more than 30 years serving the fire brigade and more than 200 people attended his funeral, which included a guard of honour and a procession led by a fire engine.

A steady stream of cars passed through the fire station car wash on Saturday, with donations going towards The Fire Fighters Charity, which helped Nicky when he was unwell.

His friends and family came along to the station, in Bridge Road, to help and get their own cars washed.

Watch manager Chris Havers: "It was a very friendly car wash, his family is as fire brigade as Nicky was.

"They were all here mucking in and helping out, it was a really nice thing to do in his memory."

Mr Pelucchi, the three-legged Yorkshire terrier who helped raise money for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service by posing for a calendar, was also on hand to help out.