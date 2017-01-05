Annual Swimarathon to take place this weekend

The 32nd annual Swimarathon will take place on Saturday at the Magnet Leisure Centre.

More than 700 swimmers of all ages and abilities have signed up to the event and will take part in teams to swim relay lengths of the pool for 55 minutes.

The event is being run by the Lions Club of Maidenhead and last year more than £30,000 was raised for charities.

Cups will be awarded to adult and junior teams competing the most laps, the teams that raise the most sponsorship and the team which shows the most spirit and fun on the day.

Visit www.maidenheadlions.org.uk for more information.