Christmas footfall figures up for Maidenhead town centre

More people visited the town centre in the run up to Christmas last year than in 2015, latest figures show.

Despite a national trend of more people doing their Christmas shopping online, footfall in Maidenhead High Street for November to December 2016 was up 2.6 percent on 2015, with 1,046,912 visits to the town centre.

Reflecting on 2016, Maidenhead town manager Steph James said: “2016 has seen a lot happen to the town and there will be much more to come as the regeneration plans continue.

“Footfall for the town, and car park usage is up, we’re really pleased, and this year as a whole has been good for Maidenhead. We’ve seen more shops open – not just national shops but independent – and there’s a lot more to look forward to.”

Retailers including Pandora, Paperchase, H&M, Smiggle and Two For Joy have opened in the town centre plus new restaurants and cafes, including Kokoro, Coffee Republic, Ganh and Bistro Story.

The figures reveal car park usage is up 18.5 percent compared to 2015 and footfall year to date is up 19.9 per cent compared to 2015.

Last year also saw progress in the town’s regeneration.

Steph said: “The regeneration has started; phases one and two of the Shanly Chapel Arches scheme are near completion and we launched the new amphitheatre.

“As more projects come forward, it’s going to be really important people continue to visit Maidenhead town centre when there is disruption.”