Charity car wash to remember popular firefighter

A popular firefighter will be remembered at a charity car wash.

The event, in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity, will be held at Maidenhead Fire Station, in Bridge Road, between 10am and 4pm on Saturday.

Money raised will be donated to commemorate the life of former firefighter Nicholas Jell, who died in August aged 58.

Known as Nicky, he signed up as a retained firefighter in 1979, attending hundreds of incidents over almost 30 years with Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue, including the Windsor Castle Fire, before becoming a full time stores driver.

Maidenhead station manager Lincoln Ball said: “The Fire Fighters Charity is our fall back for firefighters who get injured.

“We’ve got the NHS of course, but once they’ve been discharged the charity is able to help with the recuperation for serving and former firefighters who need rehabilitation and also sometimes help with things like depression.

“And it’s nearly all funded through events like this.”

Visit www.firefighterscharity.org.uk to find out more about the organisation.