COOKHAM: Police launched an arson investigation after Cookham curryhouse Maliks was attacked on Tuesday, December 6.

MAIDENHEAD: Three-legged Yorkshire terrier Mr Pelucchi helped raise money for the Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue service by posing for a new calendar.

BURNHAM: Dozens of people visited the home of concrete pump driver Chris Herring, in Coalmans Way, on Friday, December 2, to see the annual switch-on of his annual Christmas lights display.

MAIDENHEAD: A record 45 trees were on display at the annual Christmas Tree Festival at St Luke's Church, in Norkfolk Road, where Prime Minister Theresa May was also a visitor.

MAIDENHEAD: Hundreds of lanterns lit up Maidenhead town centre on Saturday, December 10, for the eighth annual Norden Farm Lantern Parade.

MARLOW: BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans was among hundreds of people who turned out for the premiere night of Tom Kerridge's Pop-up Picture House and the annual Marlow Late Night Shopping event on Thursday, December 1.

MARLOW: Olympic rower Sir Steve Redgrave was joined by paralympian Naomi Riches for the annual Santa Fun Run in Marlow's Higginson Park on Sunday, December 4.