Royal Mail unveils Windsor Castle stamp for February

Windsor Castle is set to be celebrated on a set of stamps released by Royal Mail next month.

The monarch’s Berkshire residence will feature in a set of 10 stamps which will be available from February, following this month’s Ancient Britain-themed collection.

And all shots of the 800-year-old fortress, the world’s oldest and largest occupied castle, will have been approved by the Queen herself, who approves all UK stamp designs.

As part of the Royal Mail’s Special Stamp Programme, which this year is showcasing the ‘Best of British’, April will include 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Desert Orchid as part of a Racehorse Legends package.

May’s theme will be Songbirds, while July will feature Landmark Buildings as well as commemorating the First World War.