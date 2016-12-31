Lone Brexit vote protestor hopes to catch PM's attention

A Remain supporter protested on the streets of Theresa May’s constituency on Tuesday, December 20, against what he described as misleading statistics from Brexit campaigners.

Rev Dr Dick Rodgers, 69, travelled from Birmingham to Maidenhead to protest that Mrs May had given in to Brexit too early in order to become Prime Minister.

He carried a sign saying the £350m figure quoted by some Brexit campaigners, which they said could be saved every week by leaving the EU, was not accurate.

He handed out leaflets, saying the £350m was smaller when an annual EU rebate and subsidies were taken into account and the rest was ‘good value for the peace and prosperity of Europe, which is the point of the EU project’.

Dr Rodgers, who was representing his Common Good party, which he co-founded in 2004, said: “I think there are people here who agree with me. I think the PM will notice. I would encourage her to notice.”

His protest in the town had mostly attracted the attention of pro-Brexit supporters by noon, he said.