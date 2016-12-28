Thieves steal caravan leaving owners homeless for Christmas

Victims of a theft were left homeless over Christmas after their caravan was stolen from Pinkneys Green.

Thames Valley Police is appealing for information following the theft of the caravan and a 4x4 vehicle from Darlings Lane Stables in Darlings Lane.

Both were taken between 9pm on Friday and 2am on Saturday (Christmas Eve).

The Caravan was a Hobby Excellent 695 VIP with the serial number WHB19N57L0FF31104.

The 4x4 was a Toyota Hilux, with the registration LL62 VGG.

Police believe the vehicle and caravan may have been transported out of the country by ferry, as large gas bottles were removed prior to the theft, items which would not be permitted on a ferry or tunnel crossing.

Investigating officer PC William Holbrook said: “This was a particularly devastating crime as the caravan is the victims’ home, and this left them homeless over Christmas. Their onsite office was also ransacked.

“I am appealing for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the two stolen vehicles, or who knows the identity of the offenders, to come forward and contact Thames Valley Police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.