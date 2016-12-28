Maidenhead United holds Christmas event for young fans

The Young Magpies of Maidenhead United celebrated Christmas and the team’s stellar start to the season with a special evening of events.

About 50 youngsters aged between six and 12 were at the York Road club on Thursday (December 22) to play Nerf Wars, take in some arts and crafts and meet the senior squad, including the man who has masterminded the side’s flight up the table, manager and ex-England international Alan Devonshire.

Speaking at the evening, the club’s community events and activities coordinator Helen Park said: “These are our fans of the future, our future season ticket holders and working to get the children involved with the club is a real buzz.

“It’s great for us to a part of the community.”

Visit www.magpiesinthecommunity.org to find out more about the scheme.