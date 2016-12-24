Stories of the week: December 17-23

Body of missing Hurley woman was found by BCA students, inquest hears

The decomposed remains of a Hurley woman were discovered by two students in the grounds of the Berkshire College of Agriculture, an inquest has heard.

Teresia Heales, who was 52, of Mill Lane, was found on Friday, September 23 in a red and blue blanket covered in ‘dense overgrowth’.

Jail for Slough woman who conned charitable organisation out of thousands of pounds

A prison sentence has been handed to a Slough woman who conned a charitable organisation out of thousands of pounds.

Karen Muhammad, of Windmill Road, was sentenced to three years in jail at Reading Crown Court on Thursday after admitting four fraud charges and being found guilty of two theft counts after a four-day trial.

Slough man set to face trial for terrorism offences

A 21-year-old man from Slough is set to face trial for 10 terrorism offences.

Taha Hussain, formerly of Langtree Avenue, was charged yesterday with four offences, including one count of encouragement of terrorism contrary to section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006 and three counts of distribution or circulation of a terrorist publication contrary to section 2(1) of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Suspended sentence for Maidenhead man who took indecent photos of teenage girl

A suspended sentence has been handed to a Maidenhead man who took indecent photographs of a young teenage girl.

Ryan Henry from Blackamoor Lane, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for nine months, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7.

Police step up Changing the Guard security in wake of Berlin attack

Security is being stepped up for Changing the Guard outside Windsor Castle in the wake of an attack on a Christmas market in Berlin, Thames Valley Police has confirmed.

'High-visibility policing' will be in place around the castle when the ceremony is taking place and the force said it has 'detailed plans for protecting public events' which already recognise the terrorist threat level as 'severe'.

Household Cavalry set to leave Windsor

A reform of the British Army will see the Windsor-based Household Cavalry relocated.

The regiment has been based at Combermere Barracks, in St Leonards Road, since the early 1800s.

Woman taken to hospital after collision with ambulance

A woman had to be taken to hospital on Monday evening after the car she was driving was involved in a collision with an ambulance in Cannon Lane.

The incident took place at about 6pm and two fire engines were sent from Maidenhead Fire Station shortly afterwards to rescue the woman from the car.

Swans killed in 'upsetting' attacks in Windsor and Langley

‘Upsetting’ attacks saw two swans killed in separate incidents on Friday.

Datchet-based charity Swan Support was called to a swan that had been shot in Grand Union Canal in Langley on Friday morning.

Fight for George: Family thanks community 'from the bottom of our hearts'

‘Thank you from the bottom of our hearts’ is the message from the family of little George Ferriman to the community which rallied behind him during his battle with cancer.

The three-year-old, who lives near Furze Platt, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in February.

Councillors vote to refuse Cookham Poundfield applications

Councillors voted to refuse two applications to build homes in Cookham's Poundfield area yesterday.

The two bids, one from Oakford Homes to build on land north of the Cookham Nursery in Station Hill and another from Berkeley Homes to build on land between Terry's Lane and Poundfield Lane, were unanimously refused at the Maidenhead Development Control Panel.

VIDEO: Maidenhead United's Dave Tarpey scores wonder goal against Dartford

An incredible individual effort from Dave Tarpey in Maidenhead United's 5-0 rout of rivals Dartford is being hailed as one of the greatest ever non-league goals.

Tarpey, who already has 26 goals this season, scored four times in the game but it is his second effort that has attracted worldwide attention on social media.