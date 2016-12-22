Police called to reports of trespasser on Furze Platt railway line

British Transport Police (BTP) had to be called to deal with a trespasser on the railway line near Furze Platt Railway Station today.

A spokesman for Great Western Railway confirmed officers had had to be called at about 2.45pm after reports of someone on the line.

This caused the 2.38pm Maidenhead to Marlow service to be delayed.

A BTP spokesman confirmed a man had been stopped by officers near Furze Platt level crossing, but was unable to give any more detail at this time.

A police helicopter was also seen flying over Maidenhead at about the same time as the incident, but it is not yet known whether it was involved.