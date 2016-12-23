Milkman stops rounds after 30 years for cancer battle

A milkman forced to call time on his rounds by a brain tumour has praised his customers for becoming friends during his 30-year career and urged them to keep in touch.

Colin Clements, 59, delivered to houses across northern Wokingham and Maidenhead for 30 years but was diagnosed with his condition on Tuesday, December 6.

It has affected his speech, and while he prepares for surgery and receives treatment for it he will not be able to drive or do any physical work.

He is due to undergo surgery in January, and has been told if the tumour is not removed before the end of that month, he will die.

Colin said he was diagnosed after people noticed he had begun slurring his speech and ‘sounded drunk’.

“I was just totally shocked. I had no idea,” he said, adding that he had not been in pain.

“They thought at first I had a stroke.”

He had to stop his round and is worried the people he delivered to had no idea why.

Colin ran his franchise for Muller, and before that, Milk and More.

“I made so many good friends, not just customers,” he said.

Twyford, Wargrave, Charvil and Hurst were on the round he has served for the last 15 years.

In the 15 years before that, he delivered to addresses in Maidenhead.

Colin has lived in Woodley for 32 years and lives with his wife, Cassie, 57.

She was diagnosed with cancer just over three years ago, and is now all clear.

During that period, Colin and Cassie managed to raise £12,000 for Cancer Research.

Colin is due to undergo surgery that has been deliberately left late to allow his current treatment to have a greater effect.

It is hoped the method will allow him the best possible chance of making a recovery – which is expected to be two years – though it pushes him closer to the cut off-point when surgery needs to have been done by.

Colin invited his customers to follow him on his Facebook by searching his name.