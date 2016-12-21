Historic England objects to BCA care village proposal

A proposal to build a care village on college land has been criticised by conservation group Historic England.

The plans, submitted by an agent on behalf of the college and Baycroft, is for a 50-bedroom care home, village care and wellbeing centre, 26 assisted living units and 82 independent living units on the BCA site in Burchetts Green.

The letter from Historic England, written to the planning department at the Royal Borough, states the proposals would cause a ‘high level of harm to the significance of Hall Place (the college’s Grade II-listed mansion house) and the surrounding park’.

The design and access statement which was submitted with the proposals states the area of land used for the buildings is located in the north eastern corner of the site, known as High Wires.

The development will include a range of accommodation for elderly people requiring care, ranging from a care home where full-time care is required, assisted living units where a larger degree of care is required and independent living units, where a limited amount of care is provided.

The village care centre will include reception areas, a restaurant with a private dining area, cafe, bar, snooker room, hairdresser and cinema.

The wellness centre will include a pool, sauna, steam rooms, Jacuzzi, gym and changing rooms.

Historic England has said there is ‘insufficient justification’ for the high level of harm it would cause and has recommended the application for refusal.

Burchetts Green Village Association has also objected to the plans.

The application has received a number of community comments in support of the proposal.

On the council’s planning portal, it states a decision was due to be made by Tuesday, December 20.

The borough has not confirmed when the application will be heard, but it is expected to be in the new year.

Visit rbwm.gov.uk to view the plans using reference 16/02814.