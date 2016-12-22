Thu, 22
Council to crack down on taxis overcharging in Windsor and Maidenhead

Grace Witherden

The council will be cracking down on taxis that take customers off the meter and overcharge.

The subject was brought up at a Royal Borough cabinet meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Cllr Phillip Bicknell, cabinet member for Highways and Transport, said the council would be carrying out spot checks on taxis during the Christmas period to ensure they were charging people the right amount.

If you are overcharged by a taxi, contact licensing@rbwm.gov.uk to report it.

