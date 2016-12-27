'Tinsel run' raises money for Cancer Research UK

A running group dressed up in tinsel and Santa suits on Monday, December 19 to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Members of Maidenhead Running Sisters swapped some of their usual running attire for festive alternatives to help spread the cheer on a chilly evening for their annual ‘tinsel run’.

Members were asked to wear something festive and make a small donation to the charity.

Group leader for Maidenhead Amanda Finch said: “We usually run along the High Street, and then on for about 2.5 miles.

“We always seem to get a few cheers, it helps us get in the Christmas spirit.”

About 30 members set off from Maidenhead Athletic Club in Braywick Park and raised nearly £60.

“Everyone enjoys it, then we head back to the hut for a sing-song and some mulled wine,” added Amanda.