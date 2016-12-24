Christmas turkeys dished out as part of Advertiser Cracker Appeal

Enough turkeys to provide a festive feast for hundreds were dished out this Christmas thanks to the Advertiser’s Cracker Appeal.
The 74 donated birds from Copas Turkeys in Cookham were handed out during a presentation at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Tuesday, along with cash awards.
The appeal supports a range of charities and good causes, including helping to pay for Christmas parties for the elderly. It holds two main fundraising events: a Cracker Summer Challenge, held at Braywick, and the Cracker Sporting Challenge, which took place on Wednesday, December 14.
Since it was first held in 1995, the appeal has raised more than £271,000, and more than 1,200 turkeys have been eaten.
Jason Baylis, chairman of Baylis Media Ltd, which publishes the Advertiser, said: “This year we have raised a grand total of £10,500.
“This money will support 45 groups and organisations, benefiting approximately 2,271 people.
“As well as funding Christmas parties for these groups, money raised also allows them
to go on day trips and hold various events throughout the year.
“For the majority of the organisations involved these things would not
be possible without the support they receive from the appeal.”
Jason thanked the Magnet Leisure Centre, The Shanly Foundation and Copas for their
support.
Zoe Blackwell from the Community Mental Health Team was among those at the presentation. She said: “The award helps provide trips out for socially isolated people as part of our Get Together Club.
“We have 12 outings a year, so we’re very grateful.”
Neil Salter, from parent-run group East Berkshire Down’s Syndrome Support, said: “The money goes towards our Christmas party at Thames Valley Adventure Playground.
“We’ve hired a Santa – it’s a really good day for the 45 or 50 families we support.”
Linda Frape, organiser of Woodlands Park’s Jolly Codgers lunch club for over 50s said: “We have a Christmas lunch just before the New Year.
“We usually get about 50 or 60 people in so it really means a lot.”
