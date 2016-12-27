Royal Borough cleared of Data Protection Act 'technical breach'

The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has reviewed its initial decision over a complaint about the leader of the Royal Borough.

It related to an alleged 'technical breach' of the Data Protection Act committed in a report released on the subject of a complaint about Cllr Simon Dudley’s conduct at a council meeting in April last year.

The complaint related to Cllr Dudley releasing the political affiliation of an individual who made a Freedom of Information request about a conflict of interest of his.

The ICO originally ruled in September the borough was guilty of the breach, only for the ruling to be challenged.

At a full council meeting on Tuesday, December 13, resident Andrew Hill asked Cllr Dudley if he now accepted it was not lawful to publish the information.

Cllr Dudley replied the council had since challenged the ruling and had now been informed there had been no technical breach, therefore the council did not accept it acted unlawfully.

An ICO spokesman confirmed: “In view of further information the council provided, we decided to revise our assessment to show that it is likely the council complied with the Data Protection Act in this case.”