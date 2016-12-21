Smokey Joe's sign goes on sale as refurbishment approaches

Speculation is mounting about the future of one of Maidenhead’s most popular nightspots.

Smokey Joe's Roadhouse, in Nicholsons Lane, has been a fixture in the town for years, but big changes have been teased for the club in the new year.

According to a post on its Facebook page, its sign featuring American Confederate soldier carrying a ‘stars and bars’ flag is being put up for sale, with fans invited to help find a home for a ‘little piece of Smokeys history’.

And in a separate post from November 29, advertising its annual Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve parties, it claimed this year would be ‘the last December with Smokeys as you know it’.

Co-owner Dean Page said on the page that a refurbishment will take place in January and February.

When contacted by the Advertiser, a spokesman refused to be drawn on speculation, simply saying ‘our customers will be the first to know what’s going on’.