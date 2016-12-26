Santa visits Maidenhead pre-schoolers

Gifts and goodwill were given out at Mulberry Day Nursery on Thursday, December 15.

Four parties for different age groups at the Boyn Hill Avenue preschool were visited by Father Christmas, who gave out 150 presents – one for each child – as part of a ‘thank you’ message to the children and their families.

Besides the visit from Lapland’s most famous resident, there were a range of treats made by the preschoolers for their parents to enjoy and staff put on a raffle in support of disability support charity Children Today.

Samantha Renshaw said: “We have happy confident children, wonderfully supportive parents and a dedicated staff team.

“This time of the year is particularly magical for us all so we celebrate how lucky we are and remember those less fortunate.

“Other children, who face up to a range of challenges every day, are hoping for essential presents like ventilation machines for Cystic Fibrosis sufferers, or wheelchairs and mobility aids which are not provided by the Government or NHS.”