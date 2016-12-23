Gingerbread decorated at Living Advent Calendar event

Hundreds of gingerbread men and houses were decorated as part of a Maidenhead Living Advent Calendar event on Thursday, December 15.

More than 60 people attended the event, organised by Yourz to Eat, which holds a stall in the market every Thursday and has a shop in Bridge Road.

Alison Moreira, event organiser said: "It was brilliant, it was really good.

"We had carol singing and gingerbread for people to decorate.

"Our ethos as a company is to bake everything fresh."

Alison also praised the enthusiasm of town manager Steph James for organising the Living Advent Calendar events and 'bringing energy into Maidenhead'.

There have been Living Advent Calendar events in the town centre every day in December, with the last one taking place on Christmas Eve at 3pm at High Street Methodist Church.