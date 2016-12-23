SECTION INDEX

Gingerbread decorated at Living Advent Calendar event

Reporter:

Grace Witherden

comments 0

Hundreds of gingerbread men and houses were decorated as part of a Maidenhead Living Advent Calendar event on Thursday, December 15.

More than 60 people attended the event, organised by Yourz to Eat, which holds a stall in the market every Thursday and has a shop in Bridge Road.

Alison Moreira, event organiser said: "It was brilliant, it was really good.

"We had carol singing and gingerbread for people to decorate.

"Our ethos as a company is to bake everything fresh."

Alison also praised the enthusiasm of town manager Steph James for organising the Living Advent Calendar events and 'bringing energy into Maidenhead'.

There have been Living Advent Calendar events in the town centre every day in December, with the last one taking place on Christmas Eve at 3pm at High Street Methodist Church.

Comments

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on

Characters left: 1500

Most Shared

Most Commented

Photo Galleries

Top Ten Articles

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

Update: Man dies following M4 crash

The crash, which took place at about 7am today (Thursday), involved three vehicles. One man sadly died as a result of the collision and his next of kin have been informed.

© Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved