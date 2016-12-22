Fight for George: Family thanks community 'from the bottom of our hearts'

‘Thank you from the bottom of our hearts’ is the message from the family of little George Ferriman to the community which rallied behind him during his battle with cancer.

The three-year-old, who lives near Furze Platt, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) in February.

Since then, thousands have followed his fight on social media through the #FightForGeorge campaign, raising tens of thousands of pounds in his name for cancer charities.

George spent a month bed-bound and receiving treatment at Birmingham Children’s Hospital and had four rounds of chemotherapy before he went into remission in July.

The Ferriman family, which includes dad Richard, mum Louise, brothers Charlie, 12, Henry, two and sister Isabelle, nine is now looking forward to spending Christmas together.

Louise said: “I never let myself think he wouldn’t be spending Christmas here, but I didn’t think we would be spending Christmas with a child as energetic as he is today.

“From the whole family we would like to thank the local community from the bottom of our hearts for caring and supporting #FightForGeorge.

“We wanted to share the journey because we wanted something positive to come out of something so horrendous.

“We said we wanted to leave George with a legacy.”

The campaign touched the hearts of the community and inspired hundreds of people to organise events including cake sales, picnics, marathons, tea parties and concerts to raise money for the cause.

More than £70,000 has been collected, which has been split between charities close to the family including Rosie’s Rainbow Fund, CLIC Sergeant, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Birmingham Hospital Research Programme, Beads of Courage and DKMS.

George’s hero, British astronaut Major Tim Peake also got in touch and sent him a message.

The family is keen to keep the campaign going in the New Year.

George’s brother Charlie has released a charity single, called HardTimes, which he wrote during his music class at Furze Platt Senior School.

The 12-year-old penned the song himself after becoming inspired by his brother’s battle.

Louise is hoping to complete a mammoth marathon challenge in March with Maidenhead town manager Steph James.

They will run five marathons in a month, four back-to-back on the Jurassic Coast, and the London Marathon.

Visit the Fight for George Facebook page to find out more about the campaign.