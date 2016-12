MAIDENHEAD: A weekend of fantastic family fun was enjoyed at Maidenhead Festival. Bands and performers entertained the crowds and there were stalls, funfair rides and even a beach in Kidwells Park. Ref:126158

ROYAL BOROUGH: Crowds gathered along the Thames through the borough to watch the Royal Swan Upping procession. The traditional swan census was greeted by schoolchildren at Oakley Court Hotel.

BRAY: There were celebrations at Braywick Court School as it secured planning permission for a new building at its site in Hibbert Road. Headteacher Gemma Donnelly said it was a 'massive weight' off the school's shoulders and would help to secure its future.

MAIDENHEAD & TWYFORD: After the final rival candidate withdrew from the race to become Britain's next prime minister, our MP Theresa May was handed the keys to No 10. With the eyes of the world on her as she arrived in Downing Street, Mrs May, then 59, pledged to build a country that works for everyone.

OLD WINDSOR: Battersea Dogs and Cats Home held a fun day at its Priest Hill centre, to raise awareness and much-needed funds.

MAIDENHEAD; Former X Factor star Stevie Ritchie performed at the Night Market in Maidenhead High Street. There was an outdoor bar and stalls selling a variety of foods.

MAIDENHEAD: Former heavyweight champion Frank Bruno visited Boxing Evolution Gym in Queen Street. He met fans, signing autographs and helping children with their punching technique. Here he is pictured with Ryleigh Friend, then 11.

BRAYWICK: Teams went head to head at the Advertiser's summer Cracker Challenge. They battled it out in different sports including volleyball and rounders and raised £1,200 towards the Cracker Appeal, which provides Christmas parties and lunches for community groups.