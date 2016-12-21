Suspended sentence for Maidenhead man who took indecent photos of teenage girl

A suspended sentence has been handed to a Maidenhead man who took indecent photographs of a young teenage girl.

Ryan Henry from Blackamoor Lane, was sentenced to nine months in prison, suspended for nine months, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Wednesday, December 7.

The 22-year-old admitted one count of taking indecent photographs and was found to be in possession of material containing indecent images of the victim between June 11, 2014 and August 18, 2014.

Henry was sentenced along with three men who were also found guilty of sex offences against the same victim.

Christopher Hammond, 37, of no fixed abode was convicted of five counts of rape between May 28, 2013 and December 31, 2013, and sentenced to a total of 19 years in prison on December 12.

Charlie Merefield, 21, of Rosebery Avenue, High Wycombe, was sentenced on December 2 for sexual activity with a female child under the age of 16. He pleaded guilty to the offence, which took place between February 28, 2014 and April 1, 2014, and was given a nine month prison sentence, suspended for nine months.

Nathan Tilly, 24, of Suffield Road, High Wycombe admitted sexual activity with a female under the age of 16 between July 21, 2014 and August 1, 2014. He was given a 13 month prison sentence, suspended for 13 months, on December 2.

Investigating officer, Detective Sergeant Kerry Bradfield of Force CID, said: “This has been a complex case managed by the Thames Valley Police Child Abuse Unit in Aylesbury and Force CID over two years.

“The effect that these offences have had on the victim cannot be overstated. She has suffered significant psychological harm, in particular at the hands of Christopher Hammond.

“Hopefully, the sentencing of these men will help in some way to assist in her recovery.”

Reporting restrictions were in place relating to this investigation but lifted once Hammond was sentenced on Monday, December 12.