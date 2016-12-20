In pictures: Teams battle it out in annual Cracker Challenge

Teams tumbled across obstacle courses, targeted shots in dart tag, threw inflatable pillows at each other and tested their knowledge in a quiz at this year's annual Cracker Challenge.

A total of 12 teams battled it out in the challenge at the Magnet Leisure Centre on Wednesday, December 21, but only one team could be crowned winner.

Pythagoras, an IT company specialising in service solutions based in Grove Park Industrial Estate, claimed a hard fought victory and took home the trophy.

More than £1,200 was raised for charity at the annual challenge, which will go towards the Annual Cracker Appeal.

The money pays for Christmas parties and trips for pensioners’ clubs and sheltered housing schemes in and around Maidenhead, as well as other groups working with children.

Tensions rose during the challenges, which saw each team get 10 minutes on each activity, which included shooting baskets through an obstacle course, dodgeball, dart tag and pushing each other off an inflatable ring, using an infatable pillow.

Former winners Shanly Homes came second, and The Advertiser team crawled back from last place to 5th overall after picking up some points in the quiz round.

Claire Pearce, team captain for Pythagoras, said: “Following our joint third-place position in the summer challenge earlier in the year, we were determined to improve on our performance. "While the challenges in this winter edition were certainly more physical than we were anticipating, we still gave it our all.

"Together with our storming performance at the quiz, we were ecstatic to lift the trophy as Cracker Challenge Champions; it proved that we had the theorem to win after all!

“The Cracker Challenge is a great opportunity for companies like Pythagoras, to get involved and support a fantastic local cause so we have no doubt we’ll be back next year.”