Tarpey only thinking about Maidenhead United after netting four at AFC Fylde

DAVE Tarpey has said he’s only thinking about Maidenhead after netting all four of the side’s goals in Tuesday’s win at AFC Fylde.

There are concerns the strikers’ scoring exploits will have clubs hammering at Peter Griffin’s door with an offer he can’t refuse for the player. But Tarpey himself maintained he’s happy at Maidenhead and just wants to do as well as he can for the club.

He netted both of United’s goals against Hartlepool on Saturday and quickly got back on the goal scoring trail at Fylde. It was a ‘good night for him and the team’ he admitted.

“I’m contracted to Maidenhead until the end of the season and I’m enjoying my football here,” he said yesterday (Wednesday). “All I’m concentrating on is scoring goals for Maidenhead and if I keep doing that until the end of the season you never know, but at the moment it’s all about Maidenhead.

“It was a long trip for the boys but we showed how well we can play and it was a great win.

“It’s always nice to score four and I probably missed my easiest chance of the night in the opening minutes. We have been playing well all season.

“We had a good win against Hartlepool on Saturday and last night we were able to keep that momentum going.”

Tarpey said scoring against Wrexham in the club’s second game of the season had taken the pressure off his shoulders a little.

“It’s good that I’ve been able to keep my scoring run going from last season,” he said. “That’s good for confidence.

“I wanted to get my first goal out of the way early on and I managed to do that in my second game so that has taken a bit of the pressure off me.

“Once they went down to 10 men the game opened up a little bit.

“It meant we got into some better positions and created a few chances.

“I thought there might be the chance to get another one or two in the second half and luckily I did. It was a good night’s work for me and a great performance from the team,” he added.