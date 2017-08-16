Tarpey inspires Maidenhead United to 4-1 win at AFC Fylde

AFC Fylde 1, Maidenhead United 4

Dave Tarpey inspired Maidenhead United to an impressive 4-1 win over 10-man AFC Fylde last night.

The striker picked up where he left off from Saturday’s 2-1 win over Hartlepool United and scored all four of the Magpies goals.

His first two came from the penalty spot in the first half and, as Fylde were forced to play the majority of the game with only 10 men following Josh Langley’s dismissal, he rounded the keeper to net his hat-trick before firing home from a free-kick to complete his four-goal haul.

His night’s work took him soaring to the top of the National League’s top scorers chart with seven and moved the Magpies up to seventh in the division.

This was an evening when things went the Magpies way. Langley was sent off, and then carried off injured, in giving away the 21st minute penalty from which Tarpey put the visitors in front.

But the game had been an open one up to that point with Sam Finley sweeping a presentable early chance wide of the post for the Coasters.

Tarpey should have given the Magpies the lead in the early minutes when he was clean through on goal but Coasters’ keeper Rhys Taylor made a crucial block.

After netting his first from the spot Tarpey soon had another chance to score from 12 yards when centre half Jordan Tunnicliffe was adjudged to have handed on the line following a goalmouth scramble. The striker finished emphatically.

But the Coasters remained a threat despite being a man down and they pulled one back when Lewis Montrose stretched to turn in Henry Jones’ inviting cross in added time at the end of the first half.

Dave Challinor brought on Josh Ezewele and Simon Grand for Rowe and Henry Jones and the home side very nearly drew level when Jonny Smith drove a shot against the post. Zaine Francis-Angol’s follow up effort rebounded back off the bar and Finley nodded home only to be ruled offside.

Jake Hyde, preferred to Sean Marks up front, smashed a shot against the bar from six yards and Hardy hit the post for the Coasters for a third time, before Tarpey wrapped up the points when he chased a ball over the top, held off his marker and rounded the keeper to slot home. His fourth was the icing on the cake, a superb curling free-kick into the top corner.

Fylde struck the woodwork one more time as Angol went in search of a consolation, but it simply wasn’t their evening. The match-ball and the night belonged to Dave Tarpey.

AFC Fylde: Taylor, Bond, Langley, Tunnicliffe, Francis-Angol, Montrose, Finley (Hardy 63), Jones (Ezewele 46), Muldoon, Smith, Rowe (Grand 46); Not used: Lynch, Blinkhorn. Maidenhead: Pentney, Clerima, Odometey, Massey, Tarpey (Marks 78), Comley, Hyde, Pritchard (Barratt 81), Upward (Mulley 83), Kilman, Goodman; Not used: Inman, Clifton.