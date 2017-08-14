Photos & highlights: Maidenhead United vs Hartlepool United

10:18AM, Monday 14 August 2017
Maidenhead United secured a first ever National League win in front of the BT Sport cameras at York Road on Saturday.
Dave Tarpey netted either side of half-time as the Magpies beat Hartlepool 2-1. See all our photos in the slide show above, click here for the full match report and see the highlights below.
