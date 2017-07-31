In pictures: Maidenhead United win testimonial match for former skipper Mark Nisbet

Maidenhead United 4, Mark Nisbet XI 1

A HOST of familiar faces played in Mark Nisbet's testimonial match at York Road on Sunday, with the game ending in a 4-1 win for Maidenhead United.

The long-serving former captain, who gave more than a decade's service to the club before joining Slough Town, invited former teammates, including Alex Wall to be part of his testimonial team.

Although the former skipper played well in a central midfield berth, his side went down to three late goals by the hosts.

The class of 2017, who are set to make their National League debuts this weekend at Maidstone United, were given a real test by the testimonial side, just 48 hours after they'd seen off League 2 Wycombe Wanderers in another friendly at York Road.

An unusual loss of concentration from Dean Inman allowed Jonathan Hippolyte in to give Nisbet's side the lead in the first half, with his dad, and former manager Johnson 'Drax' Hippolyte, watching on from the away dug-out.

Warren Carter, who played a few times for Holyport last season, made a string of fine saves to keep the Magpies at bay, but he was finally beaten when Jake Hyde's measured header found the net midway through the second half.

Goals from Dave Tarpey, following good work from Chinedu McKenzie, and Harry Pritchard, who arrowed a low drive beyond Carter, gave the Magpies a cushion in the final 10 minutes.

And the final scoreline of a well contested friendly was given an unfair slant in the final minute when Tarpey returned the favour for McKenzie to tap the ball home to make it 4-1.

However, the biggest ovation of the match was reserved for when Nisbet was withdrawn for Alex Wall in the latter stages.

MAIDENHEAD UNITED: Hamann, Hammond, Barratt, Upward (sub Odametey), Goodman, Inman, Trialist (sub Tarpey), Smith (sub Comley), Mulley (sub Pritchard), Hyde (sub Clifton), Marks (sub McKenzie).

MARK NISBET XI: Warren Carter, Bobby Behzadi, Sam Collins, David Hunt (sub Kieron St Aimie), Nevin Saroya, Grant Cooper (sub Daniel Brown), Ashley Smith (sub Manny Williams), Mark Nisbet (sub Alex Wall), Kieran Knight (sub Yashwa Romeo), Jonathan Hippolyte, Danny Green (sub Ashley Nicholls).