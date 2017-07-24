Maidenhead United re-sign attacking midfielder Adrian Clifton

Maidenhead United have re-signed Adrian Clifton after the player impressed manager Alan Devonshire while on trial during pre-season.

The 28-year-old returns to the club after a successful two year stint as a Magpie between 2013 and 2015 when he was named manager Johnson Hippolyte's player of the season in 2014 and finished runner-up to Dave Tarpey for the supporters' vote a year later.

Devonshire was keen to keep the attacking midfielder on the club's books when he took over from Hippolyte but the player opted for a move to Havant & Waterlooville.

His spell at the south coast club was unfortunately marred by serious injury and he had a spell on loan at Staines Town - again under Hippolyte - last season before attempting to earn a new deal with the Magpies this summer.

Clifton made 82 appearances for the club in his first spell and netted 17 times. He was called up to the Montserrat national team while at the club.

This week also saw new deals confirmed for Remy Clerima and Sean McCormack.

French defender Clerima, 27, joined the club last season and also played for Devonshire at Braintree.

McCormack, 18, was part of Reading's academy and was offered a new Maidenhead deal in May.